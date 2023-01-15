Match Report: King Faisal 1-0 Tamale City

Sports News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal posted a 1-0 win over Tamale City on Sunday, 15 January 2023, to breathe life into their Ghana Premier League campaign.



Faisal took the lead through Samuel Adom Antwi before the break.



The midfielder had the easiest task of tapping home into an empty net after a wonderful work by the enterprising Baba Yahaya.



Earlier, Yahaya was denied by the Tamale City goalkeeper after a beautiful pass from Godfred Asiamah.



Five minutes into the second half, Baba Yahaya was brought down just in front of the penalty box.



Asiamah quickly affected it but Tamale City were alert to clear it out.



Gabriel Osei missed a glorious opportunity to double their lead in the 58th minute.



The striker rounded up the goalkeeper but failed to direct the ball into the net.