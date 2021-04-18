Match Report: King Faisal 0 - 0 AshantiGold

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

King Faisal and AshantiGold SC shared the spoils on Matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League Saturday.



The keenly contested tie saw both teams failing to put the ball at the back of the net as the match ended goalless.



The Regional derby which was played at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman saw defense triumph over attack as both teams settled for a point.



The result means that AshantiGold have failed to win any of their last 7 away games in the GPL (D4, L3)



Their last victory on the road was a 2-1 win vs Great Olympics in January 2021.



Meanwhile, Faisal remains in the relegation zone with 19 points from 20 matches and three points away from safety.



How both teams lined up:



King Faisal XI:



Danlad Ibrahim, Zubairu Mohammed, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Richard Akrofi, Gabo Mohammed, Enoch Morrison, Frimpong Boateng , Alim Amid, Kwame Peprah, Isaac Frimpong



AshantiGoldSC XI:



Kofi Mensah (GK), Kwadwo Amoako, Amos Addai, Frank Akoto, Richard Osei Agyemang, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Seth Osei, Yaw Annor, Gordon Kusi Brokelyn, Eric Esso, kofi Nkrumah