Match Report: Karela United 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Karela United cruised to a comfortable victory at the Crosby Awauh Park after dispatching Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-0 on matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League.



Goals from Diawisie Taylor and Bismark Oppong at either side of halftime ensured the Anyinase boys secured all three points.



Hosts Karela United started the game brightly and dominated the early exchanges but were forced into a quick substitution after Kwaku Osei was replaced by Prosper Avor.



Few minutes after the change, Diawisie Taylor broke the deadlock with his 14th goal of the campaign to send Karela into the break with a deserving lead.



Karela United returned from recess eager to add to their first-half goal, and just three minutes into the second half Bismark Oppong doubled the lead.



With a 2-0 lead, Karela United controlled and dominated the game.



Coach Evans Adotey made two quick changes with five minutes left, bringing on Evans Sarfo and Sadiq Alhassan for Maxwell Boakye and Reindorf Antwi respectively.



The victory is the second in a row at the CAM Park for Karela United since the start of the second round.



