You are here: HomeSports2023 04 03Article 1742462

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Match Report – Karela United 1-0 Samartex FC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Karela United returned to the winning track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory Karela United returned to the winning track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory

Karela United returned to the winning track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Samartex at CAM Park on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Richard Berko’s first-half goal was enough to secure all 3 points for the Nzema-based side. It was the kind of response Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu was expecting from his side after their 3-2 defeat to King Faisal in Abrankese. The Pride and Passion moved from 13th to 11th position on the League log after the win. They travel to Medeama for their next match.

Samartex played well on the day but will be disappointed with the result especially as their poor form away from home continues. Annor Walker’s boys have just one away game this term. They remain in 9th position and host Accra Lions for their next game.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Charles Owusu

Anti-LGBTQ Bill: We'll make sure you lose your seat - Charles Owusu to MPs who will hinder approval

Businessleading business icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is known for using Bible quotations during his addresses

Effective communication was used in China instead of Bible quotations - Randy Abbey 'mocks'

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Darko Vibes

'Yes I smoke weed' – Darko Vibes admits

Africaleading africa news icon

Burkina Faso's military leader Ibrahim Traore being escorted by soldiers

Burkina Faso expels two journalists working for French newspapers

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Health Implications of LGBTQ+