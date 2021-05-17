Match Report: Inter Allies 5-0 Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Inter Allies delivered a scintillating five-star performance against Berekum Chelsea on Matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Eleven is to One lads lit up the Theatre of Dreams in special fashion as Aso, Lamptey, Armah and Nafiu tore the Blues apart on a memorable day.



It was the most dominant Allies first-half performance in a long while, with Alex Aso scoring a quick-fire brace in the opening five minutes.



The signs of things to come were there from the off as the home team took total control of the game.



After the recess, It was cruise control for Allies as Richmond Lamptey extended their lead with a sensational long drive



it was four soon after; Samuel Armah registered his name on the scoresheet in the 71st minute.



Before Nafiu Sulemana’s header late in the game put the icing on the cake.



The three points from today’s victory give Inter Allies FC 23 points and takes them just four points away from climbing out of the relegation zone.



Match Summary:



Inter Allies 5-0 Berekum Chelsea



2′ 4′ Alex Aso, 65′ Richmond Lamptey, 71′ Samuel Armah & 83′ Nafiu Sulemana