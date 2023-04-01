Match Report: Hearts of Oak drop points against Dreams FC

Sports News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC held Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu during match week 25 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League on Saturday, April 1, 2023.



The draw means that Dreams FC have only won one of their last seven league games and now sit 11th on the table with 31 points from 25 games.



Meanwhile, the Phobians are still fourth on the league log with 39 points, two points behind league leaders Aduana FC, who will play their match week 25 game on Sunday, April 2 against Tamale City.



The keenly contested game ended with no goals from either side as Hearts of Oak failed to convert their chances, while Dreams FC's backline was also up to the task.



Dreams FC will next play Legon Cities in the quarterfinals of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup on Saturday, April 8.



Hearts of Oak on the other hand will host Nsoatreman FC on match week 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium.