Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2 - 0 Aduana Stars - Phobians keep chase on leaders Olympics

This wasn’t Hearts of Oak’s best performance of the season but two goals and a clean sheet against Aduana Stars will suffice.



And the league table looks good too, with the Phobians climbing to within three points of Great Olympics.



Victor Aidoo scored from the spot to give them an early lead at the Accra Sports Stadium before an own goal by Hafiz Adams in stoppage time secured all three points for Samuel Boadu’s team.



It was sweet victory for Hearts of Oak who lost by the same scoreline at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park in the first round.



