Match Report: Great Olympics beats Kotoku Royals 2-0 to end winless run

Sports News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kotoku Royals’ survival chances continued to wane when after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.



The Akim-Oda-based were chasing a second consecutive home win at Cape Coast Stadium but that was not to be.



Olympics took the lead after 28 minutes through Samuel Abbey Quaye.



In the 76th minute the visitors doubled their lead through Aryeetey Ayikwei.



It is the first win for the Wonder Club in five matches.



Yaw Preko’s side last won a match in November in their 2-1 success over Real Tamale United.