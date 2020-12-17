Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Match Report: Great Olympics beat Asante Kotoko in Accra

Michael Yeboah scored the only goal in the game

A second-half strike from Michael Yeboah has handed Accra Great Olympics a crucial 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium today, the Porcupine Warriors were tipped to see of the opponent at the end of the 90 minutes.



Dominating play in the early minutes of the first half, Asante Kotoko, however, could not live up to expectations.



What ended as a fair showing from both teams at the end of the first half saw both teams going into the break on level pegging.



In the second half, Great Olympics had a very bright start and took their chance before the hour mark.



Veteran forward Gladson Awako assisted Michael Yeboah to score in the 54th minute in what eventually handed Great Olympics a massive 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko.



Courtesy of today’s results, Asante Kotoko has declined to 11th on the standings of the Ghana Premier League while Great Olympics move to 5th.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.