Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea played out a 1-1 stalemate with Aduana Stars at the Golden City Park on Monday in an entertaining regional derby fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



The Bibires failed to make their home ground count as the Fire Boys claim a very deserving point to go back to Dormaa Ahenkro.



Chelsea several changes in their lineup from the last league game against WAFA SC where they lost 2-0 about a week ago.



Edward Kpodo, Jordan Opoku, Richard Kissi Boateng, Augustine Henneh, Stephen Sarfo all made a return to the starting lineup to face Aduana.



Osei Kwadwo Bonsu also replaced Samuel Adjei in the goalposts.



Aduana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin also made alterations to the squad that beat Hearts of Oak 2-0 last Wednesday in Dormaa.



Emmanuel Akuoko, Sam Adams, and Fatawu Abdulman took the places of Caleb Amankwah, Prince Acquah, and Samuel Bioh in the first eleven.



The hosts broke the deadlock of the game in the 25th minute through skipper Stephen Amankona.



The Blues failed to make good use of the scoring opportunities that came their way afterward.



Aduana got back into the game very strong in the second as Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed kept pushing for the equaliser.



The efforts of the visitors finally paid off in the 53rd minute as Adjei drew them levelled with a fine finish.



The two teams kept pushing for the match-winner but all efforts proved futile with the home missing most of the chances that fell their way.

