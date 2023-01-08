Match Report: Asante Kotoko escapes defeat against Great Olympics at Baba Yara

Sports News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

A late goal from Andrews Appau saved Asante Kotoko from a defeat against Great Olympics in their 1-1 draw game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.



Accra Great Olympics missed the opportunity to snatch all three points against Asante Kotoko after scoring the first goal in the game.



The first half which proved very tough saw both sides creating a handful of chances in the game but none of the sides failed to score after 45 minutes of action.



Right after recess, Great Olympics mounted a great attack on Asante Kotoko to score the first goal in the game.



Gideon Offei proved very strong for his marker as we went ahead to whip a long cross for Bashiru Abdul to land a feeble strike to score the goal.



Kotoko's goalkeeper, Fred Asare was stunned by the goal after he guided the ball into his own net.



Olympics could have doubled their lead right after but Abbey Quaye was not clinical with his chance.



Kotoko pushed all their men forward as they searched for the equalizer to no avail.



Striker Steven Mukwala was missing in the game as he had no clear chance in the game.



After several attempts to score proved futile, Kotoko got motivated after the referee awarded 10 minutes of added time after exhausting the 90 minutes.



Kotoko resorted to crosses which were intercepted by Olympics often with some of their shots going wide.



Kotoko finally got their chance to score from a free kick on the right-hand flanks when a cross was whipped in and this time Andrews Appau was in hand to score the equalizer for Kotoko.



Abbey Quaye missed a big chance in the final seconds in a one-on-one situation just before the referee whistled to end proceedings.



Great Olympics have gone six matches without a win and were optimistic about stunning Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



