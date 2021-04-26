Match Report : Aduana Stars 2-1 Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Aduana Stars returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League by defeating Elmina Sharks 2-1 on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.



A first-half brace from Sam Adams was enough to give the home side the lead.



Aduana Stars took an early lead through Sam Adams, the winger converted from the spot on the 4th minute to give his side the lead.



Sam Adams got his brace on the 18th minute, finishing home a good team move to double his side’s lead.



Aduana Stars kept on dominating proceedings as the visitors struggled to find their feat in the game.



After the break, Elmina Sharks lifted their performance and matched the home side.



Benjamin Eshun came close to reduce the deficit but his shot went wide.



Aduana Stars 10 minutes later had a golden opportunity to put the game to bed but Lord Bawa did well to save the danger.



Justice Mensah got a consolation for Elmina Sharks with five minutes to end proceedings.



Aduana Stars maintained their one-goal lead till the blast of the final whistle.



Scorers



Sam Adams 4′ 18″



85′ Justice Mensah



Aduana Stars Fc XI:



Joseph Addo (Gk) (c)

Alex Boakye, Abass Mohammed, Nurudeen Abdulai, Thomas Boateng, Prince Acquah, Sam Adams, Nana Kow, Andam, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Benjamin Tweneboah, Bright Agyei



ElminaSharks XI:



Lord Bawa Martey (Gk)

Kingsley Adjei, Samuel Arthur (c), Suraj Ibrahim, Geoffrey Acheampong, Isaac Donkor, James Bissue, Desmond Asiedu, John Nyamekye, Benjamin Eshun, Benjamin Bernard Boateng