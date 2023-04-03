Match Report – Aduana Stars 1-0 Tamale City

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars left it late to beat Tamale City 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings.



A stoppage time penalty which was converted by Isaac Mintah ensured that the Fire Boys ended their three match winless streak. The hard fought victory now gives Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side a 3 point lead at the summit of the league log.



Tamale City were impressive throughout the game and were hoping to return to Tamale with at least a point but were heartbroken to concede that last-gasp goal.



City drop back into the relegation zone and have some tricky fixtures ahead. They play Bechem United, Hearts of Oak, Kotoko, King Faisal and Gold Stars in their next five games.



Aduana still have the other Top 4 clubs breathing down their neck and will hope to keep up the momentum in their subsequent matches. They are away to King Faisal for their next game.