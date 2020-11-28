Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Match Preview: Legon Cities vs Medeama SC

Logo of the Ghana Premier League

It has been a less than stellar start to the season for both Legon Cities FC and Medeama. Both sides have had identical results in the first two gameweeks of the Ghana Premier League and have gathered just a single point out of a possible 6. Even though they might have come into the season with different ambitions both clubs will be disappointed to have not registered a win at this point and will be seeking to make that right.



That desire along with other off the field dynamics are sure to make this Friday night encounter a feisty game of football.



Legon Cities



The large financial investment in the now Accra-based club has not reflected in on the field success and it was no surprise that Legon Cities parted ways with manager Goran Barjaktarevic earlier this week.



New coach Bashir Hayford will have quite a task at hand as Legon Cities have turned in two poor performances this season but Hayford, who is an experienced GPL coach will not be fazed by it.



The game against Medeama may also be the venue for Asamoah Gyan’s eagerly expected GPL debut and his presence on the field will definitely give the Royals the boost they need.



Expected Legon Cities XI – Fatau Dauda (c); Michael Ampadu, Vincent Adu Gyamfi, Joseph Adjei, Francis Addo Nuer; Foster Ali Braimah, Elvis Opoku, Jonah Attuquaye; Baba Mahama, David Cudjoe Raphael Ocloo.



Medeama SC



Medeama have been underwhelming up to this point and Samuel Boadu will be hoping his team can bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Dreams FC. The loss of key players Prince Opoku Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil is still being felt and it will be interesting to see how Medeama cope with that going forward. The Yellow and Mauves will be eager to get their first win on the board in order to kick-start a campaign that some believe can end in ultimate victory for them.



Expected Medeama SC XI: Eric Owusu Antwi(c); Samuel Appiah, Ibrahim Yaro, Daniel Egyin, Patrick Yeboah; Abdul Basit, Ebenezer Ackahbi, Justice Blay, Agyenim Boateng; Michael Yeboah, Eric Kwakwa.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.