Match Preview: Dreams FC vs Hearts of Oak- Phobians look to complete double over regional rivals

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams FC will host Hearts of Oak in what promises to be a cracking regional derby on Sunday.



The matchday 22 encounter is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off at the Theatre of Dreams Stadium in Dawu.



Three points and bragging rights is at stake as Hearts look to complete the double over their regional rivals.



The Phobians outclassed their opponents to win 3-0 at the Accra sports stadium in the first round.



Michelle Sarpong netted a brace, after a Kwadwo Obeng Junior opener to give Hearts of Oak their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Coming into this weekend’s fixture, Dreams have picked up 31 points from 21 games and currently sit 7th on the log- just three points behind Hearts who are in 3rd place.



However, the Still Believe lads will start the match as slight favourites due to their impressive home record, where they have recorded 7 wins 2 draws and 2 defeats so far.



Hearts have also not been bad on the road this season, picking up 2 wins, 4 draws and suffering 4 defeats.



Match officials:



REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BAKAI & HALILU ALHASSAN



4TH REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI