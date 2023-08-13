Massive show of solidarity and support as Kurt Okraku files nomination to re-run for GFA presidency

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The atmosphere at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association on Friday was scary for anyone with the intention of contesting Kurt Okraku for the presidency of the association.



The large numbers that turned up for show solidarity and support for the president as he filed his nomination to renew mandate as leader of the Ghana FA.



Made up of premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, constituent bodies and other stakeholders of football, scores of people impregnated the premises of the FA, all in support of the president.



President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku filed his nomination to re-run for the coveted football position for a second term.



The renowned football executive submitted his nomination on Friday at 10:09 am in accordance with the association’s constitution.



After submitting his nomination at the Ghana Football Association’s offices, he said the procedure was “smooth and well organised.”



Nearly 100 delegates, including clubs from the Premier League, Regional Football Association Chairmen, Division One League clubs, and Women’s Premier League clubs, were present with Mr. Okraku.



By filing his nomination on Friday, President Kurt E.S. Okraku agrees to go for a second term in office as the president of the West African country.



Addressing the media after filing his nomination, the President of the Ghana FA was thankful to all the delegates who showed up to support his filing and pledged to work harder to redefine the fortunes of Ghana Football.



The numbers that turned up to support the president’s filing have sent down shivers down the spine of his key contender who had only five football garrulous with no voting powers to support his candidature.



With the numbers that showed up at the FA and with their voting powers, many believe George Afriyie should withdraw to avoid being floored in the election.