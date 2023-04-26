Massive changes to hit Asante Kotoko board, management committee

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu is reportedly considering making some major changes to the board as well management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



According to a report by Asempa FM, these changes could see a merger of the board and management of the club.



The report states that the life patron of the club intends to appoint a single person who will handpick his team to steer the affairs of the club.



Dr Kwame Kyei, the board chairman of the club is also said to be willing to continue his role as the man in charge of the board.



These changes, per reports, will be made at the end of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



The latest reports come on the back reported friction between the CEO of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and some board members.



It came to light recently that the board of directors of the club recently held a meeting during which an unplanned election was held over the position of Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Multiple reports from Pure FM and former Director of Communication, Obed Acheampong paints a worrying photo of a divided board, more interested in achieving personal glory than pursuing the interest of the club.



Details from the board meeting on April 1, 2023,



The board of Asante Kotoko held a usual meeting on Saturday, April 1, 2023, to deliberate on issues affecting the club.



According to Sir Obed, the agenda for the meeting was;



i. The dismissal of coach Seidu Zerbo



ii. The financial status of the club following reports of unpaid salaries to the players



iii. Performance of the club in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League



The meeting according to reports had nine of the twelve-member board present. Board chairman, Kwame Kyei, Jude Arthur, and Kofi Abban were the three members of the board who failed to attend the meeting which started at 10:00 am on Saturday.



The members present were Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Baffour Kwame Kusi, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, and Mr James Osei.



Unexpected motion for removal of Nana Yaw Amponsah



The meeting, as per reports were going on smoothly with board members exchanging ideas on how to run the club and help it win the league until one member, during the "Any Other Business" stage raised a point about the performance of Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The said board member’s opposition to Nana Yaw Amponsah was anchored on three things, according to Pure FM



i. The dismissal of coach Zerbo without recourse to board approval



ii. Feeling that Nana Yaw Amponsah was an outsider who didn’t follow the traditions of Asante Kotoko



iii. The performance of the club and perceived lack of respect from Nana Yaw Amponsah



The board members present were reportedly shocked by the sudden turn of events and insistence of the said board member on the axing of Nana Yaw Amponsah and made known their opposition to his sudden move.



However, he remained adamant and called for vote to decide on the future of Nana Yaw Amponsah.







The votes and subsequent tantrums and fights



With nine of the twelve members present thus forming a quorum, the chairman of the meeting had no option but to heed the demand of the said board member.



Two members of the board namely Kwamena Mensah who is the board secretary and Joseph Yaw Addo chose not to participate in the voting.



Of the seven board members who participated in the voting, six voted against the motion to sack Nana Yaw Amponsah and one voted in favor of the motion.



Fights and insult



Pure FM reports that the only female member of the board was left furious and frustrated and let out some insulting words, targeted at the board member who was hell-bent on removing Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The report furthers that she was unhappy that instead of focusing on the important issues affecting the club, some members of the board were only interested in pursuing personal interests.



The disappointed board member is also alleged to have engaged in near-fisticuffs with some board members as they betrayed him.



According to reports some board members had already hatched a plan to oust Nana Yaw Amponsah but some of them flipped to the other side, leaving only the motion mover on the opposition side.



Asante Kotoko are currently fourth on the Ghana Premier League table with 42 points from 27 games.



