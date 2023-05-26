'Massa go and sit down' - Nana Aba Anamoah jabs Mohamed Salah

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Popular broadcaster, Nana Aba Anoamah, has slammed Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, telling the player to find a place to sit after he made a post about letting Liverpool fans down.



Salah took to Twitter to pen his disappointment after Manchester United's win over Chelsea on Thursday, May 26, 2023, meant Liverpool will play in the second-tier European inter-club competition next season.



"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down," Sala tweeted.



Nana Aba, a Manchester United supporter, in her local parlance replying to the tweet, lashed out at Salah that the player should find a place to sit, asking who should have finished 5th instead, and telling him to go do his homework.



"Kasa by heart (unnecessary speech). Brofo bebreee sei (All this plenty English). Massa (Mister) go and sit down. Anka who should be 5th? Go and do your homework," she wrote in a quoted reply.



Liverpool had a poor first round of the season and at some point sit 10th on the table. But the Reds turned their misfortunes around in the last lap, closed in on a top-four finish, and needed Manchester United to drop points in their last two games of the season in order to qualify for the Champions League.



Unfortunately, Man United hammered Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford to pick the final slot. This means Liverpool will play in the Europa League next season.



