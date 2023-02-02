Mason Greenwood cleared of all sexual assault, rape charges

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood has had all rape and sexual allegations charges against him dropped.



Greater Manchester police on February 2, 2023, confirmed that the crown prosecution has dropped all charges against the 21-year-old who was due for a trial in November 2023.



A spokesperson said as quoted by The SUN: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review. In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.



“We have explained our decision to all parties.



“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."



Greenwood was arrested a year ago in his house after a woman accused him of rape and sexual assault. He spent three days in custody on his initial arrest.



The alleged offences were said to have occurred on November 1, 2018, and October 15, 2022.



He was charged with rape on October 21, 2021, and allegedly assaulting the woman on December 12, 2021, and December 31, 2021.



In wake of the allegations, Greenwood got suspended by Manchester United and all merchandise bearing his name was removed from the Manchester United stores and online.



He got dropped from EA Sport's FIFA 22 and Football Manager 2022 as well.



He was initially remanded in October 15 but later got released on the account of not contacting witnesses and complaints.



Mason Greenwood last appeared in court in November where a trial date was set for November 23, 2023.



