Martinson Ampadu wins gold at 2023 Walikota Bodybuilding Championship in Indonesia

Sports News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian bodybuilder Martinson Ampadu, popularly known as the "Rock of Africa," has emerged as the winner at the 2023 Bodybuilding Championship in Indonesia.



The highly-rated bodybuilder toppled over 45 competing bodybuilders from around the world to win gold at one of the biggest bodybuilding competitions in Asia.



The "Rock of Africa" who is also a musician, was grateful to all who supported him as he embarked on the journey to the championship and was delighted about the win.



"The competition was tough, but I came here with one purpose, and that was to win. So I am glad I did so, and I am grateful to all my fans who offered me moral and financial support to be here.



"I am already looking forward to winning more medals for Ghana in future competitions, and I will keep on working hard to get to the top," Ampadu said.



Van Calebs, manager of the bodybuilding gem, stated that his athlete deserved all the commendation after facing stiff competition but being able to emerge victorious.



He was grateful to Ghana's bodybuilding and fitness association for their support, having urged more corporate organisations to come on board and support the bodybuilding sport and the talent.



Ampadu, "The Rock of Africa" has featured in major competitions around the world and was second in the men's physique category at the recently held International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) West African Championship held in Accra.