Martinez heroics as Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach semis of 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Argentina beat Netherlands by 4-3 on penalty shootouts to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Laurato Martinez scored the winning penalty for the two-time World Champions to reach the semis as the Dutch missed their first two kicks in the shootouts.



The Dutch had a bit of hope when Enzo Fernandez missed his kick but Noppert was unable to stop the final kick in the game.



This is the second time Argentina are reaching the semis of the World Cup in the last decade with the first one coming in 2014.



The tough match saw Argentina lose grip of their two-goal lead as the Netherlands came from behind to draw two-all to take the game to extra time.



Nahuel Molina scored the opener in the game when Lionel Messi sent in a brilliant through ball for him to finish it off in the 35th minute.



Lionel Messi later scored to double the lead for Argentina from the spot after Acuna was brought down in the box.



With victory in sight for the South American's, Luis Van Gaal's men managed to crawl into the game when Wout Weghorst scored with a header in the 83rd minute.



The Dutch striker restored parity in the final minute of added time to take the game to extra time.



Both sides were unable to find the back of the net in extra time until the penalty shootouts where Emiliano Martinez produced magic with double saves to send Argentina through.