Martin Koopman is not a coach – Charles Taylor fires Hearts of Oak boss

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak star, Charles Taylor has hit out at coach Martin Koopman following the team’s poor start to the new Ghana Premier League season.



Since the start of the 2023/24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the Phobians under coach Martin Koopman have won just a single game.



In the five matches played so far, Hearts of Oak have drawn two and lost the other two matches.



Speaking to Angel TV in an interview on Monday, former player Charles Taylor expressed his displeasure about the struggles of the Phobians.



According to him, coach Martin Koopman is simply not a good coach.



"I can win the Ghana Premier League with the current Hearts of Oak players. I can tell you for a fact, that the white man (Coach Martin Koopman) is not a coach,” Charles Taylor said.



Up next for Hearts of Oak, the team will take on Bibiani Gold Stars in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League.



Coach Martin Koopman is already under pressure and will be hoping his team secures a win at the end of that game.