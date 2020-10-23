Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Martin Antwi is on his way out of Asante Kotoko - Reports

Midfielder Martin Antwi

Midfielder Martin Antwi is on his way out of Asante Kotoko after being told that he is not in the plans of head coach Maxwell Konadu for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.



Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM claims that the former WAFA SC captain is surplus to requirements at the club.



According to the report, Antwi was informed that his services will not be required at the team's camp in Koforidua.



Antwi joined Kotoko two years ago after returning home from Egypt where he had an unsuccessful spell with second-tier side Masr FC.



Before that, he featured for Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.

