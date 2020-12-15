Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Martha Bissah must apologize before her suspension will be lifted - GAA Gen. Secretary

play videoMartha Bissah and her camp accused the GAA of extortion while working on a scholarship

The General Secretary of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Bawa Fusieni says Martha Bissah must apologize for her action before her ban can be lifted.



The 2014 Summer Youth Olympics gold winner has been suspended indefinitely by the GAA after comments made concerning extortion and bribery by officials of the GAA.



She is still under suspension for the past five years and unable to compete for the national team.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM, Bawa Fusieni said the only way Martha Bissah suspension can be lifted is if she apologizes for the comments made which led to her ban.



“The GAA has referred the issue to the Ethics Committee and they have also contacted her team”



Before she appeared before the Ethics Committee and failed to talk. Her case involved corruption and bribery, which was a very severe indictment on the Association.



“She has to say she is sorry and what she said was not true, then we can withdraw the case from the Ethics Committee”, he added.



Background



Young Olympic gold medalist, Martha Bissah has been suspended indefinitely by the Ghana Athletics Association.



The 23-year old attracted the ban over supposed false allegations she labelled against the country’s athletics regulatory body.



Martha Bissah and her camp accused the GAA of extortion while working on a scholarship for her to the United States following her gold medal-winning feat at the 2014 Youth Olympics in Nanjing.



It is understood that the Professor Francis Dodoo-led Association had suggested to Martha and her family to put down $2,500 for her airline ticket following a private initiative made to secure her a scholarship to one of the US institutions.



The scholarship was worth over $100,000 for a period of four years. This requirement did not go down well with the young athlete's camp thereby propagating it in the media.









