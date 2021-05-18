Mark Addo, Julius Ben Emunah get CAF Confederation Cup appointment

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Two staff members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo and Julius Ben Emunah have been appointed as General Coordinator and Security Officer for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup game between Nigeria’s Enyimba FC and Pyramids FC from Egypt.



The game comes off on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Abia state Enyimba International stadium.



Mark Addo is an astute football administrator with 14 years’ experience and has held various positions and played different roles with the GFA. He was recently appointed as General Coordinator for the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations in Benin in December 2020. Currently, he is the manager of the Ghana Premier League in the competitions department.



Mark Addo has worked as WAFU/CAF General Coordinator for the past 3 years.



Julius Ben Emunah is the Club Licensing Manager of the GFA. He is currently the Safety and Security Officer and Secretary to the Safety and Security Committee.



He has been working for CAF as Safety and Security Officer since 2019/2020.



The duo will depart Accra for Nigeria on Thursday, May 20, 2021.



The game is scheduled for 14H00 kick off in Abia, Nigeria on Sunday, May 23, 2021.