Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mario Balotelli returns to Monza squad ahead of Serie B game against Vicenza

AC Monza striker, Mario Balotelli Barwuah AC Monza striker, Mario Balotelli Barwuah

Mario Balotelli Barwuah is set to make his second appearance for AC Monza ahead of their Serie B game against Vicenza on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Balotelli scored four minutes into his debut with Serie B's Monza in a 3-0 win over first-place Salernitana in December last year.

Balotelli has not played for the club since then and makes a return to the squad for today's game.

Monza was held at home in their last game by league leaders Empoli and will be seeking a win against Vicenza in today’s game.

Below is AC Monza squad for the Vicenza clash:

Lamanna, Donati, Anastasio, Barberis, Gytkjaer, D'Errico, Sommariva, Frattesi, Bettella, Scaglia, Barillà, Armellino, Di Gregorio, Scozzarella, Maric, Ricci, Colpani, Carlos Augusto, Sampirisi, Balotelli, Mota Carvalho, Diaw, D'Alessandro, Pirola.

