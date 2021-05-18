Mariano Barreto slams Liberty Professionals for gross disrespect

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Mariano Barreto has slammed Liberty Professionals for their unsporting behaviour in preventing them from training at the Sogakope park prior to their matchday 25 clash.



The match ended 1-1 with the home side taking the lead in the first half through Evans Owusu before defender Abdul Ishmael Ganiyu levelled the scores for Kotoko to maintain the grip at the top of the table.



Speaking after the match, a livid Barreto chastised Liberty Professionals for their conduct before the match.



"On Friday, we were not allowed to train here, it is something that made me ashamed because fair play and respect is something that needs to be observed,” Barreto said.



“Someone didn’t respect us, they allowed us to come here and when the team was here, they did not give permission to train.



“This is a football country and there are some things that need to be preserved, that is respect and fair play.



“When the other teams come to Kumasi to play against Kotoko, we receive them very well, but when we go away to other teams for instance Eleven Wonders, they always cause a lot of problem at the gate.



“The match commissioners need to prevent these things, the game is not war,” he added.



