Mariano Barreto names Kotoko starting XI for Bechem United game

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Coach Mariano Barreto has named Asante Kotoko's starting XI for their game against Bechem United.



The Portuguese gaffer made three changes in his starting line for their match-week 16 outstanding fixture against Bechem United today.



Barreto has handed a starting berth to Andy Francis Kumi who joined the club recently on a four-and-half year deal from second-tier side Unistar Academy.



Following the unavailability of Christopher Nettey due to card accumulations, Samuel Frimpong will be operating the right-back with Habib Mohammed returning the squad list as a defensive midfielder.



Asante Kotoko is aiming for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title and will be leaving no stone unturned as they battle out with Bechem United this afternoon at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



