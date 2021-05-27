Mariano Barreto arrives on time to lead Kotoko against Aduana Stars

Soccer News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto arrived in the country on Thursday ahead of his side’s big game in the Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars on Saturday May 29, 2021 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.



The Portuguese trainer took a short break to his native country to renew his UEFA Pro coaching license, the club announced before his departure.



Assistant coach Manuel Bruno took charge of the team in his absence.



With reports of the coach expected to miss the trip to Dormaa, the Portuguese is already in Ghana to take charge of training duties on Friday.



The club announced his arrival in a post:



"Welcome back to Ghana Coachito.



#AKSC #AriseLetsBuild #KUMAPEM"



Barreto will be in the dugout on matchday 27 fixture against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu park.



Asante Kotoko must win the game to keep up the chase for the Ghana Premier League title with arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.



The Porcupine Warriors face a herculean task against the Ogya lads as they have never recorded a win at that venue.





