Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Mariano Bareto names Asante Kotoko starting XI for Great Olympics game

Asante Kotoko Coach Mariano Bareto has named his starting eleven for the much-anticipated game against Great Olympics.

The Porcupine Warriors will face the Dade boys at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.

Ahead of the crucial game, the Portuguese trainer has announced his starting 11 with Andy Kumi Francis leading the attack.

Black Stars defender Christopher will continue his bench warming role under Bareto as Samuel Frimpong is preferred to the right-back position.

Emmanuel Sarkodie replaces suspended Fabio Gama whereas Patrick Asmah comes in for Augustine Okrah.

Below is the Asante Kotoko team to face Accra Great Olympics this afternoon:

Razark Abarola

Samuel Frimpong

Imoro Ibrahim

Yusif Mubarik

Abdul Ganiyu

Emmanuel Sarkodie

Habib Mohammed

Mudasiru Salifu

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Patrick Asmah

Andy Kumi Francis

