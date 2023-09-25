Marcus Rashford drives another Rolls-Royce to Man United training after crashing £700,000 car

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Manchester United's star, Marcus Rashford, reported for Monday, September 25 training session in a Rolls-Royce worth £600,000 after a recent accident involving his £700,000 Rolls-Royce outside Carrington.



The incident occurred on Saturday night when Rashford's vehicle collided with a car driven by a 74-year-old grandmother, shortly after United's victory at Burnley.



The accident caused damage not only to Rashford's car but also to a traffic light post and a bollard.



The United squad returned to their Carrington base by bus from Turf Moor before the collision took place around midnight.



On Monday afternoon, Rashford was spotted arriving for training in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4x4 as the team prepares for their upcoming Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace.



United's doctor assessed Rashford's condition and also provided medical assistance to the woman after the crash.



