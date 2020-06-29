Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Marcel Desailly speaks on Zidane’s transformation from player to coach

France Legend Marcel Desailly has hailed his compatriot Zinedine Zidane’s extraordinary transformation from a great player to an excellent coach.



The 48-year-old tactician led Real Madrid to a three consecutive Champions Leagues, 2 Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 1 LaLiga title, and 1 Spanish Super Cup in his first stint in charge of Los Blancos between 2015 and 2018.



Zidane resigned after the 3-1 final victory over Liverpool in Kiev in 2018, but he returned towards the end of last season and has revitalized a struggling team, with Madrid beating Espanyol on Sunday to go top of La Liga with six games left.



His current contract runs until summer 2022.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with FootballMadeInGhana, Marcel lauded his former teammate and explained what has accounted for Zidane’s remarkable success in his new role.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.