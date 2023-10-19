Marcel Desailly predicts big win for Chelsea over Arsenal in London derby

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former French footballer of Ghanaian descent, Marcel Desailly, has predicted a win for Chelsea in their London derby against Arsenal on Saturday, October 24, 2023.



The former Chelsea legend predicted a 3-1 win for Chelsea, who have had a struggling start to the season.



He admitted that his prediction appears impossible due to the Blues form in the ongoing campaign.



“It looks impossible, but I’ll go for a 3-1 win. I’ll go for 3-1 Chelsea. Why not?



“This is the beauty of the Premier League. As soon as a team has a mental drop and isn’t ready for the intensity of a match, they can lose. When Arsenal players arrive at Chelsea, they may believe that it won’t be as difficult as it would at Tottenham, City, or eventually, Man United,” he added.



Arsenal are unbeaten after 8 games, winning 6 and drawing two. They are tied with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table with 20 points.



Whereas Chelsea lie 11th on the table with 11 points after three wins, two draws, and three losses.





EE/KPE





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.