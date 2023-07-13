Marcel Desailly offered me first coaching role despite not having a certificate – Capasta reveals 

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Newly-appointed coach of Norwegian tier-two side, IK Jenkeren Imurana Abdul Karim has revealed how former French international Marcel Desailly got him employed as a coach in 2009 without a certificate.



According to the Ghanaian musician known in showbiz circles as ‘Capasta Ambandi’, it all started in 2009 when Nana Agyemang Boateng the owner of Progen Football Club first introduced him to World Cup winner Marcel Desailly at the Lizzy Sports Complex in Accra.



He disclosed how the former Marcel gave him an opportunity to train with some of the kids between the ages of 6-7 as he (Marcel Desailly)stood and watch him have fun with the kids for a few minutes.



Capasta also attributed his journey of success to Marcel Desailly who has been instrumental through his early days in Ghana before moving to Europe to chop more success.



“I am very grateful to Marcel Desailly who saw something in me which I did not. Had no certificate but he saw the potential in me and later brought me out here and there, I travel to take up courses in the field. I remember I told Desailly in 2015 I will win the Gothia Cup and he said the cup is very big and difficult to win but I went there and God being so good I won it”, he told Saddick Adams.



Speaking on his journey, he said “Nana Agyemang Boateng saw my love for children and started to groom me in 2009 and later led me to Marcel Desailly at Lizzy Sports Complex and I was shocked when I met him. There I decided to take this to the next step and on my very first day he gave kids between the ages of 6-7 to train. He stood there and watched me train for like 15-20 minutes and the next day he called to offer me the coaching role without a certificate”, he added.



Capasta holds a FIFA coaching license and has been working as Head Coach for the Lizzy Sports Academy U12 team.



He led the team to win the 2018 Paris World Games in France where they won the U12 and U14 Competitions respectively.



So far, he has won over 10 trophies in Norway, France, Denmark, and Sweden.



