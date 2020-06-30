Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Marcel Desailly explains why Black Stars were doomed to fail at 2019 AFCON

France Legend Marcel Desailly has shared his thoughts on Ghana’s failed mission to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which was held in Egypt.



Not for the first time, the Black Stars failed to live up to the hype generated by a hopeful media and a passionate nation.



The penalty shootout loss (5-4) to Tunisia following a 1-1 stalemate after extra-time saw the West Africans dumped out of the continental championship in the Round of 16, the first time they have failed to make the quarter-finals of Afcon since 2006.



The setback also prolongs Ghana’s wait for a first Afcon title since 1982.



Prior to the tournament, Desailly correctly predicted that the four-time winners were not among the favorites for the title.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with FootballMadeInGhana, the 1998 World Cup winner explained why the Black Stars were doomed to fail.



“I said that to reduce a little bit of pressure and expectation around the team, so I did also in purpose to help but at the same time it was true deep down what I was thinking”



“I knew that individually we were not strong enough to make the difference and perform but I was hoping that collectively we were going to be clever enough to play all together at the same time at our best level to be able to pull off a surprise but just a surprise, it could’ve not been something obvious from the beginning.



“I was having doubts, I was not fully convinced about the tactical set up that was put in place. He [Kwesi Appiah] could’ve done better. He should’ve tried to protect less of the talented players he had, kill some of the egos to be able to have a group of players who might be less talented but ready for the battle. This is why I identified that Ghana was going to have some difficulties.”

