Marcel Desailly believes Jordan Ayew is ready to play for Chelsea

Chelsea and France legend Marcel Desailly believes Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is ready to become a Blue following his recent rise in form.



The Black Stars striker has been a consistent goal scorer for Palace leading their current top-scoring chart with 10 goals in the English Premier League with a run of four wins in a row.



Jordan has also broken Tony Yeboah’s record as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the Premier League with 25 goals.



In an interview with footballmadeinghana.com, Marcel Desailly who couldn’t hide his admiration for Jordan said the Ghanaian is ready for Chelsea but must add some killer instincts to his game.



