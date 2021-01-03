Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Manyo Plange to face Guillermo Rigondeaux in a WBA secondary title clash

Former captain of the Black Bombers, Manyo Plange

Former captain of the Black Bombers, Manyo Plange will face Guillermo Rigondeaux this March for the WBA bantamweight secondary title.



Plange in the month of January improved in ranking on the WBA Bantamweight division from 4th and now 2nd position only behind Gary Antonio Russell who is ranked number 1.



The team of the boxers has been ordered to begin negotiations of the fight for the secondary WBA bantamweight strap which is currently being held by Rigondeaux.



Plange (20 – 0- 1, 17KOs) 32, last fought in Nigeria in an 8 round Bantamweight contest against Alexis Boureima Kabore which ended in a unanimous decision for Plange.



The local manager of Manyo plange, Samed was upbeat about their chances of annexing another world title for Ghana when we approached him on his initial comments on the development. “This is a golden opportunity to win a world title and will not miss this opportunity,” Samed said.



“The team will be working very hard to negotiate for the terms of this fight to meet the date set for the fight” he added.





