Source: GNA

Manyo Plange defeats Alexis Kabore in Nigeria

Jessie Manyo Plange defeated Alexis Kabore in the International Batanweghy contest at Floxy place

Ghana's world title hope, Jessie Manyo Plange also known as "The Black Flash” dominated Alexis Kabore of Burkina Faso and won via unanimous decision after ten rounds in the International Batanweghy contest at Floxy place, Lekki AjahEpe Expressway Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, December 12, 2020.



The undefeated talented and skilful Jessie Manyo Plange (20-0-1, 17 KOs) weighed at 116.8 lbs for the 10-round contest on the LPMG Boxing Promotions fight night in Lagos, Nigeria.



His opponent, Alexis Kabore (28-3, 7 KOs) of Burkina Faso came in heavier at 119.05 Ibs as a sub for Aminu Akintayo in their Saturday night clash, but Plange was dominant as he boxed and entertained the officials with accurate technique.



”Good professional and measured performance. Hardly broke a sweat. Good job Manyo, let's see what's next in the year” said John Marfo of E & J Promotions.



Plange is a former skipper of the national boxing team, the Black Bombers, and has vast experience in the game.





