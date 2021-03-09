Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Many of you doubted my capabilities - Black Satellites Coach

Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito, has said that Ghana's 64th Independence Day celebrations gave his team extra motivation in their final game against Uganda.



The Black Satellites of Ghana won their 4th U-20 Africa Cup of Nations trophy on Saturday, March 6, 2021, after beating Uganda by two goals to one.



Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnie scored the two goals to complete the celebrations for Ghana.



Speaking to the media upon their return to Ghana from Mauritania, Karim Zito was happy that his team won the trophy to silence their doubters.



"It wasn't an easy journey for me and that has already been said by the Chairman and the only difference is playing this final on Independence Day and that motivated us to go all out to win the trophy."



"Initially, you people didn't have confidence in us and many of you criticized me when I was asked to take charge of the team because you thought I got the job because of my affiliations with the GFA President but that was not the case and I'm happy that we won the trophy."



