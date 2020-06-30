Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Manhyia reject Nana Yaw Amponsah's appointment as Kotoko CEO, reason revealed

Highly-touted young administrator Nana Yaw Amponsah's high hopes of becoming the Chief Executive of Asante Kotoko have been dashed after Manhyia vetoed his pending appointment, claiming he can't keep a secret.



The Palace of the Asantehene, the owner of the Ghanaian giants, says they are highly disappointed that all the details of the meeting with the board was made public even before the King was informed.



According to Kwame Aboagye Mensah, who is the special assistant to the palace’s Chief of Staff, the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful is not on the verge of being appointed because Asantehene Osei Tutu II is unhappy with his information management.



Widespread media reports claimed that Nana Yaw Amponsah had landed the position following a reported interview with the club's newly constituted board of directors which is led by Dr Kwame Kyei.



However, Mensah revealed that Manhyia, are not pleased with Mr Amponsah, accusing him of revealing details of his interview with the board to the media. According to him, Manhyia has the final say and that Mr Amponsah’s chances of landing the job are bleak.



"We have heard the news circulating in the media that the Board of Directors has settled on him [Nana Yaw Amponsah]. It's not true and I repeat it's not true," Kwame Aboagye Mensah told Opemsuo FM in an exclusive interview.



"Everyone should take note that Asante Kotoko is a big brand and it can't work with someone who is not secretive.



"Being interviewed by the Board of Directors and the next hour everything said during the meeting is in the media....how can we work with such individual?" he quizzed.



"If people have forgotten, let me remind that of Osei Kuffour who publicly said he's the new President of Asante Kotoko. Was Osei Kuffour appointed to lead Asante Kotoko after all the interviews? It's a big no.



"We have plans for the club and announcements are not to be made by the public but His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II," he concluded.



Kotoko have been without a CEO since the new board took over and sacked George Amoako who had been at the helm.



With the George Afriyie opting not to run for the post and Nana Yaw Amponsah not being considered, the search for a new CEO will continue.

