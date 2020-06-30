Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: GNA

Manhyia beefs up Kotoko Board with three additions

The Manhyia Palace has added three more members to the newly constituted Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko.



Information gathered by GNA Sports indicates that Mr. Kofi Amoah Abban, Managing Director of Rickword Oil Group, Mr. Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lexta Ghana Limited and Mr. James Osei Brown, Chief executive Officer (CEO) of Joshob Construction Company are the new additions to the nine-member Board of Directors.



The numeral strength of the Board has now been increased to 12, according to the information gathered by the GNA Sports.



It would be recalled that, the Palace last month announced a nine-member board chaired by Dr. Kwame Kyei to steer the affairs of the club for three years.



They were Mr. Jude Arthur- Vice Chairman, Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Mr. Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Abu Lamin, Mr. Kwamena Mensah, Mr. Joseph Yaw Addo, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah and Mr. Baffour Kwame Kusi.

