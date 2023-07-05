Manchester United won't buy Mohammed Kudus for $100 million - Dutch journalist

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

A Dutch sports journalist, Mike Verweij has explained that Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus Ajax may not be sold for the same price as Brazilian winger Antony who cost Manchester United $100m last summer.



Mohammed Kudus has been linked with Premier League clubs Manchester United, Brighton and Everton with German club Borussia Dortmund also interested in the services of the former Nordsjaelland player.



Kudus had the opportunity to play under Manchester United's current head coach, Erik ten Hag, during their time together at Ajax, where they secured two consecutive Eredivisie titles.



Kudus may prefer to reunite with his former coach as Manchester United are looking to improve their attack ahead of the new season.



Speaking in a recent interview, De Telegraaf's Verweij disclosed that while Brighton appears to be the most serious contender, if Manchester United were to show genuine interest in Kudus, it could result in a favourable outcome for all parties.



According to the Dutch Journalist, Ajax could increase the price for Kudus but won't be in the same range as Antony.



“Brighton are the most serious. But if Manchester United become serious about Kudus, then Erik ten Hag can do great things for his former club again just like when he bought Antony for €100m (£86.5m). Kudus won’t go for the same price but his price would surely go up” according to Vermeij.



In the 2022-2023 season, Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.



