Manchester United to push to sign Mohammed Kudus if deal to sign Rasmus Højlund fails

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Manchester United have not taken their eyes off in-demand Ghana international Mohammed Kudus.



This is according to sources in England as the transfer market gets hotter ahead of the start of the major European leagues.



According to the information gathered, Manchester United are keen on bolstering the attack of the team before the new campaign commences.



On Wednesday, the Red Devils lost 2-0 to Real Madrid, in a pre-season friendly game that proved the team is lacking firepower in attack.



Already, the English Premier League giants are pushing to sign Rasmus Højlund from Italian outfit Atalanta.



It is understood that the club is keeping tabs on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus as an alternative for Rasmus Højlund should the deal to sign the striker fail.



Meanwhile, Manchester United are faced with competition from Chelsea in the pursuit of Mohammed Kudus.



The Black Stars poster boy is being pursued by the Blues. Reports suggest that the London-based club is close to agreeing personal terms with the young attacker.