Manchester United suspend Jadon Sancho from first team

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United have suspended English winger Jadon Sancho from the first team over disciplinary conduct.



The club in a statement released on Thursday, September 14, 2023, stated that the player has been put on a 'personal training programme'.



"Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."



Jadon Sancho's suspension stems from his public statement in reaction to Man United manager Erik Ten Hag's explanation concerning his exclusion from the team against Arsenal on Saturday, September 3, 2023.



Erik Ten Haag in his explanation stated that Sancho was left out due to poor performance in training.



Sancho, in reaction to Erik Ten Haag's assertion, cited that he is being used as a "scapegoat".





He becomes the second player to be suspended after Antony, who is under investigation over domestic violence accusations.



