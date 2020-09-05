Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: NET2 Television

Manchester United supporters club Ghana appoints new patron

Patron of Manchester United Supporters Club of Ghana, Magnus Rex Danquah

Manchester United Supporters Club of Ghana has announced the appointment of Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah as Patron of their Supporters’ Club.



According to the Club, Rex Danquah brings on board over 30 years of experience in sportbusiness , PR and events management.



An accomplished consultant to a number of institutions, his background makes “him the right person for this role towards the growth of our Club”.



Mr. Rex Danquah, in his response to the appointment, stated: “I’ve been a proud Manchester United FC fan for the past 50+ years, thus I see the elevation to the position of a Patron more as a call to duty and growth for the accredited fan base in Ghana”.



“As the greatest global football brand, I look forward to great initiatives by our MU Supporters Club for the benefit of our nation, Ghana, leveraging all my expertise, knowledge and influences toward this goal”, he added.



“I thank the Ghana MU Supporters Club for the opportunity to serve in all ways, even as I look forward to a future visit to Ghana by our Club during my lifetime.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.