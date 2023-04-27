‘Manchester United must sign Mohammed Kudus and Victor Osimhen’-Louis Saha

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has asked the Red Devils to sign Ghana’s star player Mohammed Kudus and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli.



The former French star is a big fan of the African duo and believes they’ll help Erik ten Hag’s side to fight for bigger trophies.



According to him, the 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder is everything Manchester United FC needs at the moment at the club following his impressive showings this season.



“He [Kudus Mohammed] has the ability to break lines and be aggressive in the midfield, which can be utilised easily, as the very talented player of his kind,” Saha said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.



“He has not made many mistakes and when you have these targets, it makes perfect sense. I would like to see players like Kudus and Osimhen arrive at Old Trafford, but it is also important to think about their mindset and values and I believe they align.”



Kudus is currently injured and hasn’t played any football in almost three weeks, but the ongoing 2022/23 campaign has been his best season yet.



The 22-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.



Meanwhile, Osimhen is also the top scorer in Serie A, with his 21 goals powering Napoli to the summit of the league table.