Manchester United in no rush to hand Kobbie Mainoo improved contract - Report

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Manchester United are taking a patient approach with teenage midfield sensation Kobbie Mainoo as his current contract extends until 2028.



The 18-year-old has cemented his place as a regular starter for the club, leading to a call-up to the senior England squad under Gareth Southgate for matches against Brazil and Belgium.



Mainoo's last contract extension was on 9 February 2023, back when he had just one first-team appearance. The deal, signed for four years with a potential additional 12 months, no longer reflects his current standing.



Despite initial discussions regarding a new contract, Manchester Evening News reports that the club is not rushing into negotiations.



Mainoo himself is reportedly not pushing for a new deal either, as his existing contract is believed to already include performance-based incentives.



The midfielder is a graduate of United's youth system, and has made 15 Premier League appearances in his career so far.



His first top flight goal, against Wolves in February, was given the Premier League Goal of the Month award and secured the Red Devils to earn a last-minute win.