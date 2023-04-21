Manchester United fans threaten to bomb Maguire's house after Sevilla display

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United fans have threatened to bomb captain Harry Maguire's house following the club's defeat in the UEFA Europa League, Sky Sports has reported.



Harry Maguire gave a bad pass which was intercepted by Morocco's Youssef En Nesyri who slotted home the first goal for the hosts.



The consistent mistakes of the England international has angered the fans who have called him out on various social media platforms and ask the club to show him the exit door in the summer.



However, some fans have way beyond abusing the footballer on social media to issue threats of bombing his house in Manchester.



"This is worrying news because Harry Maguire we're learning has received a bomb threat to his home. It has been taken seriously by the player who has reported it to the police."



"So far we know that a sweep at his home has been conducted by the police this afternoon. Harry has two young kids with his fiancée," the report from Sky Sports stated.





BREAKING: Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat to his home in the last 24 hours. Bro you should terminate your contract with Man utd you are useless pic.twitter.com/wtKsn4yMB6 — TheCanadianLad ???????? ???? (@shakib_yasimin) April 21, 2023

