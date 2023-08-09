You are here: HomeSports2023 08 09Article 1821329

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United fans jubilate as Harry Maguire nears West Ham move

Manchester United fans are in a joyous mood after the news broke that the club have reached an agreement with West Ham United for the sale of Harry Maguire.

West Ham have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United, agreeing to sign the centre-back for a £30 million transfer fee.

At the moment, the payment structure, as well as personal terms, are the next issues for discussion as both sides look to finalise the deal.

According to The Athletic, Harry Maguire, is on board with the move and believes it will help him prove himself while giving him regular playing time.

His departure has sparked excitement among United fans, who are relieved and believe they will not be able to find a better successor in French defender Jen Todibo.

Maguire joined Manchester United in 2019 for a cost of £80 million.

checkout the reactions below
























