Manchester United fans in Ghana to hold watch party on Europa League final night

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi

Manchester United fans in the country will on Wednesday, May 21, 2021 hold a mammoth viewing party for the Europa League finals between their beloved club and Spanish side Villarreal.



Fans of the of the club in the Ghana are expected to converge at Sesna’s Eatery, a joint in Accra to back their club to victory.



Samuel Anim Addo, a patron of the group disclosed that the event will be held with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.



He assured that the choice of venue was largely influenced by the spacious nature of the place which will allow them practice the various coronavirus protocols.



Anim Addo urged Manchester United fans in the country to turn up in their numbers and show their love for the club.



He noted that the game, offers the fans an opportunity to network and also share sometime.



On the game itself, Anim is confident that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will get one Unai Emery and his charges.



“We are doing this to bring United fans together once again and have fun while we support our darling club. United is a club we all love so let’s come out and support the boys because victory will be ours.



“We are aware of the current situation in the world so measures will be put in place to ensure the observance of the protocols. Anyone who’ll come is assured of his or her safety” he said.



United will clash with Villarreal who made it to this stage after a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate scoreline over Arsenal.



